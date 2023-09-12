They are the biggest producers in NT's agriculture.
Biggest landholder
The Oldfield and Costello families' Crown Point Pastoral Company owns eight properties across the NT, SA and WA totalling more than 75,000 square kilometres, to make it the nation's biggest landholder. Its most recent addition was Mount Doreen Station in the NT, bought in 2022 for $50m - $70m.
Australian Agricultural Company is the second biggest farmer, owning and operating properties and feedlots across about 65,000 square kilometres, while the MacLachlan family's Jumbuck Pastoral Company owns just under 57,000 square kilometres.
Biggest beef producer
Australian Agricultural Company is Australia's biggest beef producer, with a beef herd of 433,000 head across 6.5 million hectares in Queensland and the NT. AACo is majority owned by British billionaire Joe Lewis, who owns Premier League soccer team Tottenham Hotspur, with Australian iron ore magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest owning 18.5 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.