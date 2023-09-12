Revealed: The biggest farmers in Australia

They are the biggest producers in Australian agriculture.
Biggest landholder
The Oldfield and Costello families' Crown Point Pastoral Company owns eight properties across the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia totalling more than 75,000 square kilometres, to make it the nation's biggest landholder. Its most recent addition was the 733,700-hectare Mount Doreen Station, in the Northern Territory, bought in 2022 for $50 million-$70 million.
Australian Agricultural Company is the second biggest farmer, owning and operating properties and feedlots across about 65,000 square kilometres, while the MacLachlan family's Jumbuck Pastoral Company owns just under 57,000 square kilometres.
Australian Agriculture Company's Canobie Station, pictured in 2019 after major flooding across northern Queensland. Picture: Stephanie Griffiths.
Biggest beef producer
Australian Agricultural Company is Australia's biggest beef producer, with a beef herd of 433,000 head across 6.5 million hectares in Queensland and the Northern Territory.
AACo is majority owned by British billionaire Joe Lewis, who owns Premier League soccer team Tottenham Hotspur, with Australian iron ore magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest owning 18.5 per cent.
Biggest cotton grower
Cotton plantings and production fluctuate wildly year to year due to water availability, so this is a difficult one to completely pin down.
But the popular consensus is that Cubbie Ag is our biggest cotton producer.
It operates across 93,000 hectares on three properties - including the famous Cubbie Station - at Dirranbandi and St George in southern Queensland.
Its 22,000 of irrigated cropping provides an enormous capacity to grow cotton, with almost all of this - 21,000 hectares, reportedly planted to cotton this year due to good La Nina rainfall filling Cubbie's enormous water storages.
While Cubbie does not release production statistics, at an industry average 12 bales a hectare, that would produce about 250,000 bales of cotton, each weighing 227kg, for a total output of 57,000 tonnes.
Cubbie is owned by Macquarie Asset Management, a subsidiary of Macquarie Bank.
Biggest farm
Anna Creek Australia, at William Creek in northern South Australia, is Australia's biggest farm. Technically, Anna Creek is 15,746 square kilometres in size. But when tallied with its neighbouring outstation, The Peake, the aggregation expands to 23,876 square kilometres.
That easily eclipses the next biggest Australian property, Clifton Hills Station, which is 16,996 square kilometres and is also in South Australia.
Anna Creek is owned by the Williams Cattle Company, which purchased Anna Creek and The Peake in 2016 from S Kidman & Co for an estimated $16 million, a price that excluded cattle and plant.
The aggregation runs between 9500 and 17,000 cattle depending on the season.
The list of countries that the Anna Creek aggregation is larger than is extensive, including Israel and Slovenia.
