Roper Gulf wins at Training Awards

The Roper Gulf Regional Council and the Bradford Institute have won the award for Industry Collaboration of the Year at the NT Training Awards, an award dedicated to recognizing training excellence across the Territory.
"The NT Training Award for Industry Collaboration of the Year is a testament to the commitment and dedication of both organizations involved." Roper Gulf Regional Council CEO Marc Gardner said.
Mr Gardner said the award would highlight the outstanding efforts of both organisations in tailoring their Certificate III in Community Services program to meet the unique needs of the students completing the course.
The Community Services program has been specifically designed to address the challenges faced in remote areas and focuses on providing practical skills and knowledge that are relevant to the needs of these communities.
The program covers a wide range of topics, including cultural awareness, communication skills, community development, and advocacy. It also emphasises the importance of self-care and well-being, equipping participants with the tools they need to support the mental, emotional, and physical health of community members.
By training individuals who are already embedded within the community, the program ensures that the skills and knowledge acquired are not only relevant but also sustainable.
"The award recognises the innovative approach to education and the focus on the needs of people living in these communities," Mr Gardner said.
"This award serves as a reminder of the importance of collaboration, creativity, and community-driven initiatives in addressing the unique challenges faced by community life."
Mr Gardener said this approach not only benefitted the participants but also strengthened the overall capacity of the community to address its unique challenges and improved the quality of life for its members.
"The partnership between Roper Gulf Regional Council and Bradford Institute has proven to be highly successful in achieving its objectives as all applicant of this course received their final qualification."
