Great Spring Clean for K-Town

One of Katherine's most valuable assets and the town's most popular walking, riding and fishing venue, the Katherine River, will be the focus of this year's Clean-up Australia Days Great Spring Clean.
Coordinated by Katherine Town Council, the Great Spring Clean will be held on September 17 from 8am, with locals encouraged to devote a few hours of their morning to scouring the riverbank and corridor to remove rubbish ahead of the impending wet season.
Katherine's much-loved 'rubbish warrior' Jenny Duggan, who for decades has taken time out of her busy days to help keep Katherine clean, said even if people only picked up three pieces of rubbish on the day, no matter where, even outside their house, these small beginnings would make a difference.
Last year a band of volunteers who registered for the Clean-up Australia Day activities removed a whopping 360 kilograms of rubbish from the river corridor.
This year volunteers will be rewarded for collecting and handing over a bag of rubbish with a Pop Rocket breakfast voucher for a cuppa and cooked breakfast after the event.
Locals can register and pick up rubbish bags and gloves from the Council staff set up under the trees at the Pop Rocket Café.
The event finishes at 11am and volunteers are in the running to win movie passes and Top News vouchers.
