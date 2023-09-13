Shine a light on citizens

It's time to shine a light on Katherine's outstanding citizens by nominating people whose actions make a real difference to the local community.
The Australia Day Citizen of the Year Awards recognise individuals and organisations that have made a noteworthy contribution during the current year, and/or given outstanding service over several years, to a local community over and above normal employment duties.
The three nomination categories are Katherine Citizen of the Year, Katherine Young Citizen of the Year, and the Community Event of the Year. All nominees must be Australian citizens and the Young Citizen must be under 30 years as of January 26, 2024.
The Community Event of the Year award is presented to the person or group who has staged the most outstanding community event during the past year.
A nominee's contribution could be in areas such as education, health, fundraising, charitable and voluntary services, business, sport, the arts, the environment, and any other area that contributes to the well-being of a community.
"If you know of a worthy citizen in Katherine that does a lot of community volunteering then why not nominate them for the Citizen of the Year," Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said.
Last year's Katherine Citizen of the Year 2023 was Ron Green, a teacher and volunteer for NTES, Katherine Fire Station and St John Ambulance.
Nominations are now open and close on November 17.
Winners will be announced at the Australia Day Ceremony at Godinymayin January 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.