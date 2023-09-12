Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Fire bombers sent to battle large NT blaze

By Fraser Barton
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:48am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water bombers from South Australia have been sent to help fight the 9300sq km blaze in the NT. (David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS)
Water bombers from South Australia have been sent to help fight the 9300sq km blaze in the NT. (David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS)

Fire bombers from South Australia have been enlisted to help battle a huge wildfire in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.