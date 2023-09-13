Key dates in Indigenous voice referendum

TIMETABLE FOR REFERENDUM
* Issue of writ: September 11
* Postal voting applications open: September 11
* Close of rolls: 8pm, September 18
* Start of remote voter services: September 25
* Start of early voting (NT, Tasmania, Victoria and WA): October 2
* Start of early voting (ACT, NSW, Queensland and SA): October 3
* Postal voting applications close: 6pm, October 11
* Voting day: October 14
Australian Associated Press
