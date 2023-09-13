Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT Children's Commissioner resigns after compensation ask

September 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NT Children's Commissioner Colleen Gwynne has resigned after taking a leave of absence since 2020. (Lucy Hughes Jones/AAP PHOTOS)
NT Children's Commissioner Colleen Gwynne has resigned after taking a leave of absence since 2020. (Lucy Hughes Jones/AAP PHOTOS)

Northern Territory Children's Commissioner Colleen Gwynne has formally resigned six months after asking for compensation from the NT government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.