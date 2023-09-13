Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Anxious 48 hours for town in path of mega bushfire

September 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A community meeting was held at the Tennant Creek Town Hall as the fire inches closer to the town. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
A community meeting was held at the Tennant Creek Town Hall as the fire inches closer to the town. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Residents in a remote Northern Territory town have had a nervous night as a wind change pushes a blaze four times the size of the ACT closer to their homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.