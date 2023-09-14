'1950s tech' no help for Barkly wildfire victims

An out-of-control wildfire on the Barkly Tablelands, in the heart of the Northern Territory's cattle industry, which has been burning for more than a week, has now impacted more than 10,000 square kilometres of prime cattle country, with pastoralists and Bushfires NT still battling to contain the spread.
"The fire keeps jumping containment lines," Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) CEO Will Evans said.
"We've been able to get in some breaks that have been effective, but if the wind keeps changing and the gusts keep coming, this is one we're going to struggle with for a while to come."
Following on from an above average wet season, a strong-growing season for pasture has now turned into a "heartbreaking" year for pastoralists on the Barkly.
"We need the good years to carry us through the hard ones," Mr Evans said.
"Pasture growth like we've seen this year can set us up for the next season, and sometimes even the season after. Grasslands are our number one asset.
"(But) we simply can't exist as an industry if we can't protect it."
Mr Evans said the NTCA was in close contact with pastoralists who are out fighting fires, but challenges with outdated or non-existent infrastructure provided "enormous hurdles" in being able to support those in need.
"The biggest challenge is being able to communicate with people on the ground," Mr Evans said.
"This fire has a 140km fire front. It's burnt out an area four times the size of the ACT and we're still using technology from the 1950s to stay in contact with those who desperately need our help."
Without effective communications channels, the cost of the current fire remains unknown, but is expected to include millions of dollars in losses in infrastructure and assets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.