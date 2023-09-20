Katherine Times
Aged Care Centre returns to Kalano

September 21 2023 - 7:00am
Aged Care Centre returns to Kalano
The operation of the Kalano Flexible Aged Care Centre in Katherine is set to transition from Australian Red Cross back to the Kalano Community Association Incorporation (KCAI) at the end of September, returning management to the local First Nations community once more.

