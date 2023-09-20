Aged Care Centre returns to Kalano

The operation of the Kalano Flexible Aged Care Centre in Katherine is set to transition from Australian Red Cross back to the Kalano Community Association Incorporation (KCAI) at the end of September, returning management to the local First Nations community once more.
After 13 years under Australian Red Cross, the return of management to KCAI marks an important moment for Katherine and the Kalano Membership.
Red Cross Director William Daw said the Australian Red Cross had offered support at the request of the community so the valuable service could remain in Katherine, but it had always been the intention for management to return to KCAI in the long term.
"We are thrilled to see KCAI take over operation of the Kalano Aged Care service once more," Mr Daw said.
"Australian Red Cross is committed to working alongside First Nations peoples and enabling solutions which are driven from the community.
"The service has performed strongly and with the approval of the Department of Health and Aged Care, we are so pleased to be transitioning management back to community."
Mr Daw said it was a "great success story" the would help ensure services reflected the needs and goals of the local community, "designed and delivered by local people".
KCAI CEO Alan Mole said Kalano was "very happy" to be once again the provider of age care services to the First Nations people of the Big Rivers Region.
"We are confident that we can provide a high quality culturally appropriate age care service and look forward to including our age care residents in our community-based activities," Mr Mole said.
Australian Red Cross and KCAI will work on a smooth transition.
