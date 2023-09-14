Legal services offered for ADF

Lawyers are providing free legal advice to veterans and ADF members in Katherine in a bid to assist ADF members to make the transition back to civilian life.
The legal service provides free, independent and confidential support to help people make submissions to the Defence suicide Royal Commission and resolve legal issues that may be experienced by current and former ADF members.
Director of the Defence and Veterans Legal Service, Jasmine Stanton, said the legal support recognised "the enormous sacrifices that people make in the service of their country".
"Our primary role is to help them draft and lodge their submissions to the Royal Commission that is examining the treatment of people who have served," Ms Stanton said.
"Real change can happen when individuals are empowered to speak up - and that's why we are in the Northern Territory supporting them to make submissions to this national inquiry."
Ms Stanton said at a secondary level, the legal services team also would provide free preliminary assistance regarding a range of other legal issues that may be experienced by veterans across the Katherine region.
"That can include family law problems, criminal law matters, and civil law issues relating to workplace disputes, consumer protection, fines, or various other problems," she said.
Ms Stanton said Northern Territory voices needed to be heard by the national inquiry.
"It's crucial for the Royal Commission to hear from Territorians who have firsthand experience of the mental distress experienced by current and former Australian Defence Force members," she said.
"There are various ways people can make a submission to the Royal Commission.
"We provide legal advice about their options and about issues such as confidentiality and the protection of their legal rights," Ms Stanton said.
"Our assistance is free and confidential - and it's completely independent.
"We don't work for the Royal Commission or the Defence Department or the Department of Veterans' Affairs."
The Director of the Defence and Veterans Legal Service said people wanting to access free legal support could call 1800 33 1800.
She said anyone wanting to share their story with the Royal Commission was also encouraged to call 1800 33 1800 for free, confidential and independent legal assistance.
