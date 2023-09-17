'Stronger together' - Tindal jets visit Japan

A warm welcome greeted RAAF Base Tindal's 75 Squadron on arrival at Komatsu Air Base in Japan for the bilateral air combat activity Exercise Bushido Guardian.
The two-week exercise was the first time the RAAF F-35A Lightning IIs have travelled to Japan as part of the biennial exercise.
In his welcoming address, Commanding Officer of 75 Squadron, Wing Commander Martin Parker acknowledged the significance of the moment to the partnership between the RAAF and the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jieitai).
"The Dragons, Eagles and Magpies are writing history here today in Komatsu," Wing Commander Parker said.
"We believe in our special strategic partnership and 75 Squadron is here, ready and excited to play our role."
The exercise was preceded by the first-time visit of Koku Jieitai F-35As to RAAF Base Tindal and the implementation of a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between Japan and Australia last month.
75 Squadron's role in Exercise Bushido Guardian is planning and carrying out flying missions with Koku Jieitai counterparts flying fourth- and fifth-generation platforms, including the F-15J Eagle, Mitsubishi F-2A and F-35A.
Commander Task Unit 640.29.1 Wing Commander Melanie Buswell said this far-from-home location gives the 170 Australian personnel a chance to build experience in unfamiliar airspaces.
"Exercising with our colleagues in the Koku Jieitai provides us an opportunity to deepen our understanding of each other, broaden our strategic relationships, and helps us to become more interoperable," Wing Commander Buswell said.
"Our shared values are the foundation for our partnership and mateship."
Exercise Bushido Guardian is the first application of the RAA in Japan since it came into force last month. Deputy Head of Mission to Japan Peter Roberts said it was a historic milestone in the ongoing relationship between Australia and Japan.
"The RAA will streamline more effective force cooperation and enable each country to increase the sophistication and regularity of training, exercises and other cooperative activities," Mr Roberts said.
"Every time we exercise like [Bushido Guardian] our systems understand each other more, we understand each other more and we learn how much we can do together."
Wing Commander Parker said the exercise would build on partnerships and interoperability at the aviator level.
"The future is murky but we are stronger together, side by side," he said.
Air Marshal Rob Chipman, Chief of Air Force, said the exercise demonstrated strength within Australia and Japan's commitment to a strong bilateral strategic partnership.
"Exercise Bushido Guardian 23 will enhance our interoperability with the JASDF, on ground and in the air, Air Marshal Chipman said.
"Developing a mutual understanding in how we each operate the F-35A, is essential to how Australia and Japan contribute to the collective security of the Indo-Pacific.
"Our aviators will develop their skills deploying overseas, 5,800 kilometres from home, and forge professional relationships with their Japanese counterparts."
The first Exercise Bushido Guardian was held in Japan in 2019, and this year's exercise builds on the success of recent cooperation at exercises Pitch Black and Cope North.
In August 2023, the Australia-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement entered into force, providing opportunities for more sophisticated cooperation between both nations.
"Exercise Bushido Guardian 2023 follows a visit by JASDF F-35As to RAAF Base Tindal, which is the first time Japan's F-35As have embarked on an international visit, Air Marshal Chipman said.
"Collaborating in bilateral exercises across the Indo-Pacific, provides both nations valuable experiences in overcoming the challenges of distance in our shared region."
