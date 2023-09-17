Kintore the 'shining stars'

Katherine's Kintore Street School has taken out the national win of Haymes Paint and Keep Australia Beautiful's inaugural Paint Australia Beautiful competition.
Involving the school's grade six students, the competition encouraged primary school students around Australia to get creative and design a nature-based mural, bringing their local environment to life at their school for fellow students and the wider community to enjoy.
As the Northern Territory state winner, Kintore Street School was up against the state winners from New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria, and Western Australia.
The school won the national prize after receiving the most public votes for their mural via the Keep Australia Beautiful's social media pages, taking out the People's Choice Award and winning $2,000 in prize money.
The school's mural predominantly features hands, symbolising the connectedness of their diverse and multicultural community. The students also incorporated their favourite spots from the local area into the design, where they love to explore, swim, and fish.
"On behalf of Kintore Street School, we want to say we are deeply humbled with how the community rallied behind our small special needs school of just 70 students," Kintore Street School Classroom Teacher Yasmin Morris said.
"Our hearts are filled with excitement for the next journey and adventure we will have with our $2,000 prize money.
"We are undecided whether we will create a sensory walk to help our students regulate their emotions or work with a traditional owner to paint flora and fauna in the area. Either way, we will be making our campus more beautiful than ever.
"Thank you to Haymes Paint and Keep Australia Beautiful for the opportunity, adventure, and the recognition of our small, special Katherine school."
Keep Australia Beautiful CEO Olivia Lynch said the students at Kintore Street School were the "shining stars" of the Paint Australia Beautiful mural competition.
"In their remarkable artwork, they've beautifully blended their core values of fun, curiosity, responsibility, cooperation, and persistence," she said.
"These students aren't just painting a mural; they're painting a brighter future for our environment and our community. The incorporation of Indigenous totems, the breathtaking landscapes of Katherine Gorge, Hot Springs and Low Level, and their involvement in local environmental community activities are testaments to their spirit.
"Kintore Street School's mural is a powerful reminder that art can inspire positive change, and we applaud their exceptional talent and dedication.
"Well done Kintore Street School for truly making Australia more beautiful."
