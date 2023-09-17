Alleged arsonist charged

Northern Territory Police have charged a 46-year-old woman in relation to a fire that occurred in Top Springs.
The woman is alleged to have started a fire near the intersection of the Buntine and Buchanan Highways.
The fire quickly spread into nearby scrubland, causing a large bushfire that began to move towards the community of Yarralin.
Yarralin and Kalkarindji police responded and arrested the woman a short time later while local pastoralists worked to control the blaze.
The woman has since been charged with arson and related offences.
The alleged arson attack came as a fire on the Barkly devastated hundreds of thousands of kilometres of pastoral land.
