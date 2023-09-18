Free postcards to connect Katherinites

In a bid to raise awareness for mental wellbeing across the Katherine region and the wider Northern Territory, Australia Post and Beyond Blue have partnered to launch a powerful initiative, encouraging locals to connect with friends and family across the country.
More than 20,000 prepaid 'Connection Postcards' will be delivered to homes in the Northern Territory this month, allowing recipients to send personalised, handwritten messages, with a detachable section offering tips on nurturing connections and mental health.
With one in two Australians facing mental health challenges and one in ten experiencing loneliness annually, these postcards offer a simple way to reach out to loved ones.
Australia Post Executive General Manager Community, Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement Tanny Mangos said in partnership with Beyond Blue the postcards would be "connecting millions of Australians to important mental health information, services and each other".
"Feeling connected plays an important role in our mental health and wellbeing," she said. "In an increasingly digital world, taking the time to write a note to a friend or loved one reminds them you are thinking of them and is often cherished."
Now in its third year, more than 11 million 'Connection Postcards' have delivered since 2021.
Beyond Blue Chief Executive Officer Georgie Harman said the partnership with Australia Post played a significant role in sharing important mental health messages with the community.
"Beyond Blue is proud to join with Australia Post for a fourth year, in a shared commitment to foster connectedness across Australia," she said.
"The arrival of the free postcards in letterboxes and Post Offices represents a powerful gesture of support, enabling Australians to reach out, check in, and remind one another of the strength that lies in supporting a friend or family member.
"Almost everyone experiences loneliness at some stage in their lives, especially those living in rural and remote communities, which is why initiatives like this one are so important to support good mental health practices.
"The postcards include a list of tips for looking after your mental health and we encourage everyone to keep the tips in a prominent space in your home, like on the fridge, so they can serve as a helpful reminder of nurturing connectedness every day," Ms Harman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.