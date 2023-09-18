Free movie during holidays

With school holidays fast approaching, it's the time of year again when parents are busy filling in the activity planner to keep the kids entertained.
In partnership with Katherine Community Projects Association, Katherine Town Council hosting a free, family-friendly outdoor movie night at the Katherine Sports Pavilion on Saturday, September 23.
Families are invited to bring along camp chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the children's movie Spies in Disguise.
There will be of fun kids' activities before the movie starts, with the Barnyard Petting Zoo, face painting and outdoor games starting from 5pm.
When the pre-movie activities have scaled back the energy levels, families can enjoy a sausage sizzle, popcorn and slushies while they settle in to watch the movie at 7pm.
The outdoor movie night program has been funded by the Northern Territory Government's School Holiday Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.