Katherine has a tip shop again. Katherine Town Council said a commitment to recycling and its residents' passion for repurposing pre-loved goods had driven the reopening of the Tip Shop.
Located at the Katherine Waste Facility on Novis Quarry Road, the Tip Shop's grand opening was held earlier this month.
Katherine Town Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill said recycling was a responsibility residents and the Council could not ignore.
"We have to do our job to protect the environment, and I'm excited we are taking this next step with our Tip Shop," Ms Stonhill said.
Tip Shops thrive on the fact that someone's trash is the next person's treasure, but their community function is to minimise landfill to prolong the life of the existing waste facility site.
The Tip will still open seven days a week, Monday to Thursday from 7.30am to 4pm, Fridays from 7.30 to 2.30pm, and Saturday and Sundays from 8am to 2pm.
The Tip Shop is open from 9am to 1pm every second Saturday from September 23 for EFTPOS only.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.