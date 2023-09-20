Our Crystal shines

Eastside Football Club premiership-winning player and NTFL Representative player Crystal Browne has been announced as the Northern Territory's 2023 AFLW Community Ambassador.
Established in 2021, the AFLW Community Ambassador program recognises members from the football community who have been instrumental in facilitating and nurturing the remarkable growth of women's and girls' football.
Katherine's Ms Browne has been selected for her contribution to the Senior Women's competition in the Big Rivers Football League.
The Eastside player fought for the competition to expand to allow women to play Australian football competitively in the region, and organised games throughout the years between Katherine-based players to play off as an opener to the men's before the expansion, and organised a one-off game between a Katherine representative team to play against Kununurra.
A big advocate for the development and inclusion of junior players within the squads, Ms Browne was the first women's coach at Katherine's Eastside Football Club, winning them their first premiership and captaining the club to another premiership.
Known as the first one to training and the last to leave, always willing to help develop players' skills and knowledge.
Participants selected for the 2023 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador program are Crystal Browne (Eastside FC, NT), Vanessa Creeley (Sarina Demons AFC, Bakers Creek AFC, and Wilston Grange AFC, QLD), Kathryn Lee (Lockleys JFC, SA), Taneil Bloomfield (Deloraine FC, TAS), Annette Maloney (Port Melbourne Colts JFC, VIC) and Eshe Christie (Kalgoorlie City FC and Goldfields Football League, WA) who were selected by the AFL for their significant service to women's football.
Each AFLW Community Ambassador receives a $1,000 grant from the Women's Football Fund to donate to the club of their choice and the opportunity to be involved in the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series.
AFL General Manager of Women's Football, Nicole Livingstone, said that the growth in popularity of women and girls football has been driven by the incredible contributions of so many, which is what the 2023 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador program sets out to recognise.
"The Chemist Warehouse AFL Community Ambassador program provides a great opportunity to thank and acknowledge the tireless and important contributions of those who give so much to women and girls football," she said.
"On behalf of the AFL, I want to thank the individuals who have been recognised as well as all the wonderful people who are the lifeblood of community football across the country.
"Without you all, our game would not thrive as it does," Ms Livingstone said.
