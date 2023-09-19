Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Michael Connell
Katherine
Australia's Got Talent sensation Michael Connell will be putting on a special, all-ages show at the Katherine Library on Tuesday, September 26 at 10am. This event is free to attend, and no bookings are required.
Mixed Volleyball
Katherine
Social Mixed Volleyball is being held every Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm at the Katherine Indoor Sports Centre, 24 Crawford Street. $10 entry, cash only. Doors open from 5.30pm.
Parents & Bubs
Katherine
The Katherine Y hosts a Parents and Bubs class every Friday. The class is the perfect opportunity to get in a quick workout without having to worry about finding a babysitter. Starting at 8:15am, and running for 30 minutes, this class is a great way to keep fit and social. Members and non-members welcome. Free for members, $6.50 per class for non-members.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Chevalier on Thursday, September 21, at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm for wine and nibbles.
Family Lawyers
Katherine
Former Katherinite Michelle Duggan will be visiting Katherine again and the lawyer will be available for appointments on Saturday, September 23. Appointments will be available in relation to family law, including divorce, parenting and children matters, property settlements and child support, domestic and personal violence matters and wills. To make an appointment, please phone Michelle on 8981 9539 or send her an email to michelle@dugganfamilylawyers.com.au.
