Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

New military drones to monitor seas to be based in NT

September 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia will buy a fourth Triton drone and upgrade its fleet of P-8A Poseidon patrol planes under a new $1.5 billion package.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.