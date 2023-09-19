Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT mega fire under control, but crews remain on alert

September 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mega blaze that tore through the Northern Territory and threatened remote towns could have been deliberately lit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.