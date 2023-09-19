Tourism bookings up 7431%

The Katherine region could be set to benefit from Australians planning on holidaying closer to home, with a new report finding bookings for the Katherine region will continue to go up.
One Katherine-based tour operator to benefit from the Aussies pre-planning their southern winter get-away is Nitmiluk Tours, which has experienced an incredible 7431 per cent increase in forward bookings year-on-year.
Published by Big Red Group, ANZ's largest experience marketplace and parent company to Adrenaline, Experience Oz and RedBalloon, the Seasonal Experiences Index report takes a deep-dive into the nation's tourism and experience economy, finding that the Big Rivers Region could be in for an influx in visitors.
Trehaan Armstrong, River Operations Manager at Nitmiluk Tours, which operates Gorge cruises said tourism was extremely important to the region and it was "great to hear that so many people are exploring the Northern Territory this year".
"This season's forward bookings have been extremely strong, and we're looking forward to welcoming these guests for an absolutely stunning journey down the Nitmiluk Gorge waterway," he said.
"I may be biased, but I think Nitmiluk is one of the most picturesque places in the country - so I'm delighted that Aussies are exploring the National Park here and wider Northern Territory more this winter.
The region can often be overlooked in favour of trips abroad or more popular holiday destinations, but it has so much to offer - whether it's for families, groups of friends or solo travellers."
Mr Armstrong said despite cost-of-living pressures, forward bookings for the NitNit Dreaming Two Gorge Tour had been extremely strong this year.
"(This) tells us that people are looking for fun experiences that provide them with something new without breaking the bank," he said.
"We're looking forward to welcoming people to Nitmiluk very soon for an Aussie adventure like no other."
David Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder at Big Red Group, shared the sentiment.
"The nation's appetite for travel or experiencing new things hasn't been dampened by the cost-of-living crisis - and data from our new Seasonal Experiences Index suggests that people are actually investing more on domestic tourism instead of booking the international escape," he said.
"This change in spending has resulted in an uptick of consumers trying out something or somewhere new within Australia, with certain regions or pockets of the industry - including Nitmiluk Tours - exceeding expectations for the winter season.
"After a challenging few years for the nation's tourism and experience industry, it's been great to see the Northern Territory doing well this winter - and we hope this leads to sustained success for tour operators and experience providers across the region."
