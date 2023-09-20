Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Defence in court over NT soldiers' crocodile mauling

September 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two soldiers suffered significant injuries including bite and claw wounds in a crocodile attack. (Brian Cassey/AAP PHOTOS)
Two soldiers suffered significant injuries including bite and claw wounds in a crocodile attack. (Brian Cassey/AAP PHOTOS)

The Department of Defence has been handed a 7000-page brief of evidence after being taken to court over two soldiers being mauled in a crocodile attack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.