Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Darwin CBD

By Neve Brissenden
September 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been arrested and is expected to be charged after another man was fatally stabbed in the Darwin CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.