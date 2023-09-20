Katherine Times
Independent review of land use opportunities for PFAS contaminated land

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 10:28am
The federal government will undertake an independent review into possible productive uses for hundreds of thousands of hectares Department of Defence land contaminated with Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

