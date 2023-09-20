Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Man charged with murder after Darwin CBD stabbing

By Neve Brissenden
September 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was stabbed in the stomach by another man in Darwin's CBD on Friday night. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
A man was stabbed in the stomach by another man in Darwin's CBD on Friday night. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

A man has been charged with murder, accused of stabbing another man in the stomach and leaving him bleeding to death in the Darwin CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.