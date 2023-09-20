Bonza to 'bring the NT closer to more Aussies'

In a major boost for domestic tourism, discount airline Bonza has revealed Darwin and Alice Springs as the airline's newest destinations.
Bonza will add 12 new flights per week to and from the NT with three new routes - Darwin to the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast, as well as Alice Springs to Melbourne.
Bonza's entrance to the Territory is set to add more than 116,000 seats per year to the Top End and the Red Centre combined.
Flights are on sale now with the Sunshine Coast-Darwin route priced from $149 per person one way starting on November 29, Gold Coast-Darwin also priced from $149 per person one way, starting on December 1 and Melbourne-Alice Springs starting from $139 per person one way commencing on December 12.
The new routes are a result of the Northern Territory Government's Territory Aviation Attraction Scheme that aims to create more competition in NT skies.
Bonza CEO Tim Jordan praised the scheme, which he said was "pivotal" in attracting Bonza to the region and would "bring the NT closer to more Aussies than ever before".
"This initiative ... will increase airline competition, create local jobs and provide a purple jolt to the Territory's tourism and associated industries," he said.
"We welcome the game-changing move, which will mean more affordable travel options for Territorians to leisure destinations."
The airline's debut in the NT marks its fifth State or Territory and 20th and 21st destinations on its current route map.
"Our purple army of supporters have been asking us to add the NT to our route map and today I'm humbled to share the great news from Darwin," Mr Jordan said.
"Visitors from the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast can now fly direct to the Top End without transferring through a major city airport. The people of Melbourne can now access Alice Springs without it breaking the bank."
Mr Jordan said the new routes would also give Territorians the opportunity to visit loved ones or holiday in Queensland, Melbourne and surrounds.
"(We) look forward to connecting Territorians to loved ones in time for Christmas this year," he said.
Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles welcomed Bonza to the NT, saying the NT Government had "relentlessly" been pursuing more commercial routes for the NT .
"This is a huge coup for Territorians with Bonza bringing new routes for Sunshine Coast to Darwin, Gold Coast to Darwin and Melbourne to Alice Springs, creating more options for residents and visitors alike," Ms Fyles said.
Travellers are encouraged to download the latest version of the Fly Bonza app to book flights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.