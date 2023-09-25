The Bagala Aboriginal Corporation's Barunga Festival has been named the 2023 Northern Territory Best Community Event at the Australian Event Awards.
Accepting the Award on the Corporation's behalf was Anya Lorimer, Campaign Edge Sprout Event Co-ordinator, and James Poppleton, the General Manager for Projects and Operations at the Aboriginal Investment Group, who both said the buzz of being surrounded by Australia's biggest event co-ordinators was electric.
The Barunga Festival committee said it would like to thank sponsors for their support and acknowledged the hard work of the board, Northern Land Council, festival partners, suppliers and attendees.
Planning for 2024 is already underway, with next year's event expected to be even bigger and better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.