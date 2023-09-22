Katherine Times
Godinymayin Culture Talk

By Eric Holowacz, Ceo Godinymayin
Updated September 25 2023 - 9:27am, first published September 23 2023 - 7:00am
Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre will be launching Katherine's new Beanbag Cinema.
What if I told you that come the next dry season, Katherine's hometown cultural facility is going to present a new outdoor cinema series, with dozens of cushy bean bags, Australia's newest amphitheatre, and free movies for residents, visitors, and everybody?

