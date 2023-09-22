Godinymayin Culture Talk

It's all part of the creative future we are planning for Katherine, thanks to the major Arts Trail investment by the Northern Territory Government and our growing list of project partners. There will be more announcements in the coming months-new ways to have fun, get creative, and spend leisure time or find holiday fun at Godinymayin. Maybe we'll plan a country music mustering, partner with Aboriginal artists to offer workshops, host a weekend comedy festival, bring the circus to town, invite you to a long-table dinner on the amphitheatre stage? Perhaps we'll fill the stage with live music or present more intimate concerts all year round on the outdoor deck?