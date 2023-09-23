It's been 24 years since a referendum was held in Australia so for voters it's either going to be their first, or the first in a long time.
The 2023 referendum will ask Australians whether to recognise First Nations people in the constitution through a Voice to Parliament.
About 6.4 million people will be voting in their first federal referendum on October 14 - based on age alone.
With that comes questions, so here is ACM's guide to the referendum process.
Yes, like elections, voting in referendums is compulsory for all Australian citizens aged 18 and over.
People who are enrolled to vote in elections are already enrolled for the referendum.
You can check your enrolment details are correct or enrol for the first time on the AEC website.
A record 97.5 per cent of voters are enrolled according to the Australian Electoral Commission.
This includes an estimated 94.1 per cent of Indigenous voters - the first time this figure has been above 90 per cent in Australia's history.
The 2023 referendum is being held on Saturday, October 14.
Voting centres will be open on the day for people to vote in-person - with details on locations and opening hours to be provided closer to the date.
Early voting will be available from October 2 in Tasmania, Victoria, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
For the ACT, NSW, Queensland and South Australia early voting centres open on October 3.
Postal voting will be another option while voters who are blind or have low vision can access telephone voting.
If you're going to be overseas for the referendum and can't vote early, about 100 in-person voting centres will be set up overseas or you can apply for a postal vote.
The 2023 referendum ballot paper will ask the following question:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Voters will be asked to clearly write "yes" or "no" in a single box on the ballot paper.
The AEC has a sample ballot paper on its website where you can practise completing a vote.
That's up to you to decide, but you can find out more about the proposal in an official pamphlet is being sent to all Australian households.
It's also available online, including in more than 30 languages, on the AEC website.
You can read the full, unedited case from the "Yes" campaign here, and the "No" campaign here.
A double majority is required to pass a referendum into law.
This means reaching a national majority - at least 50 per cent voting 'yes' - and a majority in at least four of six states: NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.
Votes from the ACT, Northern Territory and Australia's other external territories only count towards the national majority.
The referendum will not pass if the majority of people nationally vote no, or if a majority of voters in at least three states vote no.
Counting of ballot papers will begin at 6pm local time when voting centres close on October 14.
That night all votes cast that day will be counted as well as most of the early votes.
The timing of the result being declared depends on how close it is, with the AEC cautioning it may take days or weeks for additional pre-poll, overseas and postal votes to be received and counted.
Back in 1901, the Northern Territory belonged to South Australia and the ACT belonged to NSW.
Once they became Territories, they weren't seen as 'equal' to the states - which is why to this day, the Territories don't have equal voting rights.
The referendum vote issue goes back to 1974 when - ironically - a referendum was held, asking Australians if people in the Territories should be allowed to vote in a referendum.
It was voted down.
In 1977, when it was tried again, 78 per cent voted yes.
However, the referendum at the time only asked to give the Territories limited rights to vote.
Their voices will not be counted as a separate vote - the only time the count matters is as part of the national overall count.
The Voice vote needs a majority of all the states and a majority of the overall votes.
If half the states vote for the Voice and half of them vote against it, and both Territories vote for it, the Voice still has not reached a majority as the the ACT and NT votes doesn't count towards the state counts.
To 'fix' this issue, Australia would need yet another referendum, asking Australia to vote for equal voting rights.
Or the ACT and the NT would have to become a state - which isn't likely anytime soon.
Hoping to get the double majority "yes" or "no" result of the Voice to Parliament referendum on the night of the October 14 vote?
The man in the hot seat is the Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers and around 1.2 million planned postal votes will likely have a lot to do with it.
"People have asked me, 'will we get a result on the night?' And the answer is I don't know. It depends on how close the result is," Mr Rogers said.
Here are the mitigating factors.
Voting on a referendum ballot is a relatively simple task compared to a general election.
For this one, there is one question.
The final tally of 17,676,347 enrolled voters are being asked to vote "yes" or "no" to the proposed alteration of the Constitution.
So no big ballot paper with various candidates, group tickets, preferences and other activity.
And bearing in mind that to change the constitution a double majority is required, that's a majority of votes in a majority of states without the Northern Territory and the ACT.
Of course, Western Australia will be two hours behind the poll closing in the eastern states.
It still lends the mind towards a faster count.
"One would think that the results are going to come back in a lot quicker than they would on a general election," Mr Rogers said.
"The actual counting process involved in making a decision about "yes" or "no" is obviously going to be a lot less time intensive than normal votes."
But.
This referendum is a first on many counts. Enrolment is the highest it has been since Federation on many counts. Highest overall enrolment at 97.7 per cent. Highest youth enrolment at 91.4 per cent. Highest Indigenous enrolment at 94.1 per cent.
Postal vote applications are now close to 1.2 million, according to the Australian Electoral Commission, and this is likely to have the biggest impact on when the Voice result will be announced.
The 1.2 million is general postal votes that people are pre-registered to postal votes and the applications.
That's about 200,000 more applications for this event this time than they were for the pandemic-affected 2022 federal election.
"We can only count the votes that we have and so on the evening, we may have to wait for those votes to come back. But we won't know until the event," Mr Rogers.
"Already at this stage with weeks to run, if we're at 1.2 million postal votes, it could well be that we have to wait for the postal votes to return before results become clear and we have to wait for a full-13 day period under the law just to deal with that."
So that is just for the result itself, everything else has its challenges too. Logistics, staffing, misinformation, disinformation. It is a "complex undertaking," according to the commissioner. And the first "social media" referendum.
