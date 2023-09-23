Katherine Times
Barunga kid kicks Lions into finals

Updated September 24 2023 - 11:33am, first published 7:30am
Heroes are made and reputations are forged in preliminary finals, and no player did more to enhance his standing on Saturday night at the Gabba than 23-year-old Brisbane defender Keidean Coleman.

