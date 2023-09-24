Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has been left shaken after a cream-covered crepe was pushed into her face at a market in Darwin.
Police are investigating the incident which took place about 11.40am on Sunday at Nightcliff Markets.
Footage shared by Nine News on social media showed a woman rushing towards Ms Fyles and shoving what was described as a whipped cream crepe into her face.
A spokeswoman for Ms Fyles said the Chief Minister would not be making any immediate comment.
Police said they have since charged a 56-year-old woman with aggravated assault following the incident.
The woman has been bailed to appear in court on October 10.
Ms Fyles, 45, was left distressed after being confronted by anti-fracking protesters while taking part in a trail running event in May.
- with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.