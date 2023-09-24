Katherine Times
NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles attacked at markets

Updated September 25 2023 - 7:31am, first published 7:00am
Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has been left shaken after a cream-covered crepe was pushed into her face at a market in Darwin.

