Jacinta wins prestigious Art Award

Katherine's creative leader Jacinta Mooney is amongst eight recipients of the inaugural 2023 Creative Australia Awards, which recognise the contribution of outstanding artists to their art forms and to the cultural life of the nation.
Ms Mooney was awarded the Creative Australia Ros Bower Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development.
Judges said awarding the head of Katherine Regional Arts the Ros Bower Award would "shine a light on the remarkable and tireless work" Ms Mooney leads within Katherine and its surrounding region.
"(Ms Mooney) is fiercely invisible and dedicated to community and cultural development for a significant footprint within the Northern Territory.
"She is the embodiment of resilience, making an outstanding and sustained contribution, both as an educator and leader."
Ms Mooney said she was "very lucky" to work in her job because she could see "people really quite transformed".
"With community arts it's all about relationships that you form with people and getting people to trust you and probably lots of cups of tea too," she said.
Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette said it was an honour to recognise the nation's wonderful artists.
"They have all made an invaluable contribution to Australian art across genres and are thoroughly deserving," he said.
"They are not only making transformative art but are also supporting the wellbeing of their communities and are role-models for the next generation of great Australian creatives.
"I thank them for their work and wish them continuing success."
