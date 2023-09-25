From the Katherine Mayor's Desk

Update for the plaques on the Memorial Wall - The first plaques will be of serving Elected Members that have now passed away. The wall will be a feature in the future for anyone that wants to know the history of someone and what they have contributed to the town. There are a lot of local people that have made an impact on Katherine over the years and it is one way of recognising the contributions they made to make this town what it is today.
Nominations are open for Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year. If you know of someone that should be recognised then please nominate them. What event did you think was a stand out for this year. Nominations close in the 1st week of November. There are a number of volunteers in Katherine that deserve to be recognised for the work that they do in the Community.
Congratulations to Jenny Duggan on receiving the Order of Australia Medal. Jenny is a tireless volunteer in our community and is still going. She single-handedly cleans up part of the river corridor and surrounds every day and does other volunteer hours on many other Committees that benefit the community. A very worthy recipient.
Council has had a lot of vandalism in the last couple of weeks. Our new toilet block at the adventure play park has now been vandalised a couple of times as well as the equipment outside. There is also someone in Katherine that has decided to push down our road signs particularly on Florina Road. All of the repair costs come out of our ratepayers as well as the time it takes to fix the damages. If you see anyone that is damaging Council property then please give Council or the Police a call.
Council is not funded for the continual damages so again it is the ratepayers that have to pay the costs which means that something else that the money could have been spent on cannot happen.
