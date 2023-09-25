From the Katherine Mayor's Desk

Council has had a lot of vandalism in the last couple of weeks. Our new toilet block at the adventure play park has now been vandalised a couple of times as well as the equipment outside. There is also someone in Katherine that has decided to push down our road signs particularly on Florina Road. All of the repair costs come out of our ratepayers as well as the time it takes to fix the damages. If you see anyone that is damaging Council property then please give Council or the Police a call.

