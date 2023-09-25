Katherine Times
From the Katherine Mayor's Desk

September 25 2023 - 2:30pm
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark.
Update for the plaques on the Memorial Wall - The first plaques will be of serving Elected Members that have now passed away. The wall will be a feature in the future for anyone that wants to know the history of someone and what they have contributed to the town. There are a lot of local people that have made an impact on Katherine over the years and it is one way of recognising the contributions they made to make this town what it is today.

