Grandparents to be celebrated across the region

To celebrate Grandparents Day 2023, events will be held across the Big Rivers region to bring together grandparents and their grandkids.
In Katherine, grandparents and older carers of children are invited to share a movie morning to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
The PG-rated comedy animation which has opened to top reviews and has been described as a "phenomenal film as its own standout story", will appeal particularly to the many fans of the Turtles franchise.
Sue Shearer, Chief Executive Officer of COTA NT, said the roles that grandparents and carers take on for families and communities were numerous - "carers, educators, role models, surrogate parents and more".
"As we know it's not getting any less expensive to raise a child or find dollars for 'treats', we are thrilled to be able to offer specially priced movie tickets to hundreds of Territorians," she said.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be screened at Katherine Cinema 3 on November 5 from 10.30am.
In Mataranka, a grandparents lunch will be held at the Library on October 20 from 10.30am, with Jilkminggan and Mulgan camp grandparents bussed into Mataranka.
Details of these events including booking links can be found on the ntgrandparentsday.org.au website along with the Grandparents Day 2023 Story Telling Competition.
