NT cop charged with rape

A Northern Territory police officer is set to face court on rape and assault charges.
The 30-year-old man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, choking, strangling or suffocating in a domestic relationship and aggravated assault, NT Police said in a statement on Saturday.
No information was provided about the officer's rank.
He has been remanded in custody to face Darwin Court.
"The matter is under investigation by the Professional Standards and Domestic Violence Command," NT Police said.
"As the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.