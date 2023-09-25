Katherine Times
B-word missing in NT Chief Minister's speech on economic future

By Neve Brissenden
September 26 2023 - 6:30am
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles says the NT is a "large part of the answer" to big economic questions. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
A headland speech on the economic future of one of Australia's most resource-rich regions contained no reference to one crucial word.

