Things to do: Katherine and beyond

Women's Day
Katherine
Katherine's Nutrien International Rural Women's Day will be celebrated on Saturday, October 14 from 8am to 4pm at the Godinymanyin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre. Guest Speakers include Bridie Duggan - Women's Health Physio, Annette Gillanders - Professional Development and Amy Hetherington - Personal Development. The event will also see an industry panel consisting of Jodie Mitchell, Helen Groves, Simone Cameron and Trudi Oxley, as well as a home CEO Panel with Amanda Murphy, Emily Bryant, Belinda Rasheed and Bernadette Burke. Tickets are available via Stickytickets. Contact Jessica for more information - Jessica.groves@nutrien.com.au.
Bubbles & Banter
Katherine
The Nutrien Ag Solutions International Women's Day Bubbles and Banter event will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 8am to 4pm at the Godinymanyin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre from 6pm with a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival, live music and nibbles. Tickets are available via Stickytickets.
Mixed Volleyball
Katherine
Social Mixed Volleyball is being held every Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm at the Katherine Indoor Sports Centre, 24 Crawford Street. $10 entry, cash only. Doors open from 5.30pm.
Parents & Bubs
Katherine
The Katherine Y hosts a Parents and Bubs class every Friday. The class is the perfect opportunity to get in a quick workout without having to worry about finding a babysitter. Starting at 8:15am, and running for 30 minutes, this class is a great way to keep fit and social. Members and non-members welcome. Free for members.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Past Lives on Thursday, October 5, at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm for wine and nibbles.
