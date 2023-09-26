Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT croc expert's 'sadistic sexual interest' in animals

September 26 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A prominent Northern Territory crocodile expert and Charles Darwin University academic has pleaded guilty to a slew of charges of animal cruelty against dogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.