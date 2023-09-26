Laneway trials lead to closure

Katherine Town Council has permanently closed five laneways in Katherine East to combat anti-social behaviour following a successful trial that began in June.
The laneways on Fordham Court, Hudspeth Place, Frangipani Court, Acacia Drive and Sandalwood Crescent, were all previously connected to the Maluka Drain and open crown land, but have now been enclosed.
The Northern Territory Government funded the laneway closure project in partnership with Council to make the community safer.
Council has now secured further funding through the Northern Territory Government to extend the trial to include three laneways on Martin Terrace, Kurrajong Court and Holtz Crescent.
During the trial, Council is consulting with residents to get feedback that will help assess the impact of the trial before committing to permanent closures.
