Laneway trials lead to closure

Katherine Town Council has permanently closed five laneways in Katherine East to combat anti-social behaviour following a successful trial that began in June.
At the time, Council said the laneways had been used for people to escape from police, to throw rocks on residential houses, and to scope out properties for break ins and jump into yards.
The laneways on Fordham Court, Hudspeth Place, Frangipani Court, Acacia Drive and Sandalwood Crescent, were all previously connected to the Maluka Drain and open crown land, but have now been enclosed.
"We have listened to residents who have been scared and intimidated in their own homes," Mayor Lis Clark said prior to the trial closure.
The Northern Territory Government funded the laneway closure project in partnership with Council to make the community safer.
Council has now secured further funding to extend the trial to include three laneways on Martin Terrace, Kurrajong Court and Holtz Crescent.
