Housing and water security marks new era for remote community

September 27 2023 - 6:30am
A $16 million tender has been awarded to build 32 new homes and extend a further 32 existing homes for around 1,200 people living in Milingimbi.
Residents in the remote community of Milingimbi in East Arnhem Land can look forward to improved wellbeing and reduced overcrowding thanks to a Government housing investment.

