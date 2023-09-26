Housing and water security marks new era for remote community

Residents in the remote community of Milingimbi in East Arnhem Land can look forward to improved wellbeing and reduced overcrowding thanks to a Government housing investment.
A $16 million tender has been awarded to WTD Constructions over three years to build 32 new homes and extend a further 32 existing homes for around 1,200 people living in Milingimbi.
Minister for Housing and Homelands, Selena Uibo, said the large scale project would reduce overcrowding and improve the quality of life for families while ensuring the overall wellbeing of the Milingimbi community.
"This investment is not just about building homes, this project will boost the local economy and provide opportunities for local employment over the next three years," Minister Uibo said.
WTD Constructions, specialists in remote residential projects with 23 years' experience in over 60 urban and remote locations across the Territory, will commence work in 2024.
Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security, Lauren Moss, said the water security project for Milingimbi would span across three locations and included new bores to improve access and reliability of water supply in East Arnhem Land.
"Investing in water infrastructure and water security projects provides tangible benefits to communities enabling new housing, and better services and facilities to support Aboriginal Territorians to live on Country," she said.
Jointly funded by the Territory and Australian Governments through the $2.1 billion Remote Housing Investment Package Our Community. Our Future. Our Homes, the latest investment marks another milestone for the East Arnhem Land community with the recently announced co-investment of $11.4 million for three critical construction projects to improve access and reliability of Milingimbi's water supply, and unlock the opportunity for new housing.
Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney said the Australian Government was investing in housing, to help families living in remote Northern Territory communities improve living conditions.
"For the people of Milingimbi, today marks the beginning of a better quality of life with 32 new houses," she said.
"There's also potential for residents to gain local employment in Milingimbi, when construction starts in 2024."
The Milingimbi project is one of the first projects under a $150 million commitment to deliver crucial water security projects in regional and remote First Nations communities.
Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek said the project was "really exciting news".
"Every Australian deserves drinking water," she said.
"But for more than 25,000 people in remote Australia, that isn't the case.
"These Australians live in places without access to water that meets basic health guidelines.
"I am thrilled to see that our investment in critical water infrastructure projects in Milingimbi has made building 32 new homes and the extension of a further 32 existing homes possible."
Minister Plibersek admitted "a lot of work" was still to be done to Close the Gap on water security.
"We cannot do it alone," she said.
"That's why our government is working closely with our state and Territory partners and First Nations organisations and representatives across the nation to identify, plan and deliver water security projects."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.