NT's domestic violence 'system in crisis'

The Northern Territory receives more domestic violence funding than any other jurisdiction per capita, but rates are higher than anywhere else in the country.
Hundreds have rallied across the territory for a day of action, calling on the federal and territory governments to commit to more needs-based funding, housing for victims, and a peak body for domestic violence.
More than 80 NT women have been killed by their partners since 2000, sparking Australia's largest inquest into domestic violence.
A minute's silence was held in Darwin to remember the women and children lost.
"We need to see stronger commitments and decisions from government, but we also need stronger and bigger commitments from the community at large as well," YWCA Australia regional manager Rachael Uebergang said.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the federal government had made significant investments to address domestic, family and sexual violence in the NT.
She pointed to an extra $10.7 million given to the territory in February under the Family, Domestic and Sexual Violence National Partnership, with the NT to receive a total of $28.8 million over five years under the scheme.
That was significantly more than other jurisdictions on a per-capita basis, Ms Rishworth said, also highlighting additional funding for the national Safe Places Emergency Accommodation Program, and boosts to frontline workers.
"I am committed to making sure investment in women's safety is prioritised towards areas of greatest need," she said.
However, organisers said services and workers were stretched to breaking point, and women and children were dying as a result.
Connie Shaw, from the Tangentyere women's family safety group in Alice Springs, said they were asking for needs-based funding for services that supported survivors of domestic, family and sexual violence.
"We're crying out for help," she said.
"We need to do the work that we're doing, but we can't without funding."
Ms Shaw said women experiencing family violence often would not or could not speak up.
"Domestic, family and sexual violence is everyone's problem," she said.
Chay Brown, from the Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research, pointed to an inquest where NT Coroner Elisabeth Armitage is investigating the deaths of four Aboriginal women at the hands of their partners.
"We're hearing about a system in crisis," she said.
"We've heard about police call-out times to domestic violence incidents more than doubling, and we've heard about how women's shelters are having to turn people away because they don't have enough beds."
NT domestic, family and sexual violence prevention minister Kate Worden said funding had been increased in the last financial year and the territory government was committed to maintaining the upward trajectory.
Ms Worden said the government was working with the Commonwealth to strengthen responses on the issue.
"I have seen the funding calls from the sector and I will continue to work with them on progressing reform in this space," she said.
It is estimated eight in 10 women in the NT have experienced domestic, family and sexual violence, compared with three in 10 nationally.
The NT has seven times the national average of domestic violence-related homicides, and triple the national average of domestic violence assaults.
Rally organisers called on the territory and federal governments to fund the NT domestic, family and sexual violence sector with a minimum additional $180 million over five years.
They are also calling for a peak body to be established and funded in the NT, and a commitment to allocate 50 per cent of new housing from the Housing Australia Future Fund to victim-survivors.
Supporters gathered on the court lawns in Alice Springs, with actions also taking place in Darwin, Katherine, Tennant Creek, Galiwinku and Lajamanu.
Australian Associated Press
