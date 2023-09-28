Katherine Times
Man arrested for allegedly lighting 80 fires across NT

September 28 2023 - 3:00pm
A large bushfire has been burning on the Barkly.
A large bushfire has been burning on the Barkly.

A man has been arrested after allegedly lighting 80 fires across the Northern Territory, threatening homes and destroying property and bushland.

