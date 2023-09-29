More cars torched

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses in relation to a car fire which occurred in Katherine South on September 25.
Just before 2am, Emergency Services were called to the fire in front of unit blocks on the Victoria Highway.
The fire caused significant damage to the vehicle and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, while police evacuated nearby homes.
Detectives from Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Detective Senior Sergeant Byron May said the matter was under investigation and detectives would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone that has relevant information.
Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the circumstances involved to contact police on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The fire is one of numerous vehicle fires across Katherine in recent months.
Only in late August, several cars were set alight on the Victoria Highway.
