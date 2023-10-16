Tourism Top End's new General Manager, Samantha Bennett, has her eyes closely on the Katherine region.
The born and bred Katherinite moved to Darwin when she was ten years old, but has revisited often and is still very connected to the region as her husband Alan grew up in Katherine.
After more than seven years with the Royal Flying Doctor Service, three months ago, Mrs Bennett took up the role with Tourism in a bid to showcase what the Territory has to offer and grow the Top End's tourism sector - and in particular tourism in the Katherine region.
"Katherine is one of the NT's most iconic remote destinations and critical to the drive market for the Top End," Mrs Bennett said.
"It is one of the most successful Outback destinations in Australia.
"It's the key for the Big Rivers Region and future developments and investment."
Mrs Bennet said her favourite things to do were visits to the Katherine Hot Springs, "all things Nitmiluk", a stroll through Cutta Cutta Cave, and "coffee and toasty at the Black Russian Cafe".
