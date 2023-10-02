Community grants awarded

A diverse range of Katherine community groups and not-for-profit organisations are set to benefit from a share in $40,000 funding after Katherine Town Council endorsed the 2023-2024 Community Grants Program recipients.
Katherine Town Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill said the funds Council had granted would allow many groups to purchase new equipment, host community events, provide services and hold sporting events that will benefit Katherine.
"The grants will support 13 different community groups who are respected local not-for-profits," Ms Stonhill said.
Mayor Lis Clarke said Council invited applications from community groups for a share of the Community Grants Program each year.
"This year's grants program was open (throughout) August ...," she said.
"We have supported many groups, and I also want to acknowledge the organisations who took the time and opportunity to apply."
Successful minor grant applicants total $16,626.49, and successful major grant applicants total $23,000.
Successful minor grant applicants are:
Successful major grant applicants are:
