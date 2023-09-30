Katherine Times
'Multiple' people killed in fiery Stuart Highway crash

Updated September 30 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:21am
A fiery crash south of Pine Creek has killed "multiple" people, police say. Photo - dash cam still via Nigel Stevens, Facebook.
Northern Territory Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash near Pine Creek on September 29, that has killed "multiple" people, with the exact number of deaths still unknown.

Local News

