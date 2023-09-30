'Multiple' people killed in fiery Stuart Highway crash

Northern Territory Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash near Pine Creek on September 29, that has killed "multiple" people, with the exact number of deaths still unknown.
Detectives from the Major Crash Investigation Unit said a Mitsubishi 4WD collided with a truck on the Stuart Highway, about 12km south of Pine Creek.
The driver and passenger of the heavy vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said multiple people who had been travelling in the 4WD were killed in the tragic crash, with the recovery process still taking place.
The Stuart Highway was closed overnight with intermittent diversions in place for light vehicles.
Police said significant delays were expected in the area, urging motorists to avoid the location if possible.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said the incident had, and will impact a large number of people in the community and all efforts were underway to identify and recover the deceased and to notify their next of kin.
"NT Police have activated Disaster Victim Identification forensic processes, so it is anticipated that traffic delays will continue for at least the remainder of the day," Det Sen Sgt Lindner said.
Detectives are urging anyone who was traveling the area, between 2:30pm and 4:45pm (on September 29), with dash-cam footage to make contact on 131 444.
Anyone with any information that can assist the investigation, including the identity and movements of the occupants of the 4WD involved, are also urged to contact police.
"We would also continue to urge anyone who witnessed, or who has been impacted by this incident, to please reach out to services such as Lifeline on 13 11 14," Det Sen Sgt Lindner said.
Superintendent Tanya Mace multiple agencies responded to the crash.
"Our thoughts are with everyone involved," she said.
"We are urging anyone planning on travelling on the Stuart Highway between Pine Creek and Katherine to reconsider their plans and avoid the area."
Supt Mace said anyone impacted by the incident can reach out to services such as Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.