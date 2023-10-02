Oh come all ye carollers

Katherine Town Council is on the hunt for performers and food vendors to support Katherine's annual Carols By Candlelight at the Lindsay Street complex on Saturday, December 2.
The Christmas celebration is a family favourite in Katherine and is well attended by the whole community.
Mayor Lis Clarke said the event was an "excellent opportunity" for performers to increase their exposure in front of a local crowd.
"If you want an opportunity to showcase your talent, and your performance would appeal to a family audience, then this opportunity is for you," Ms Clarke said.
Food vendors are also needed to provide a variety of food options for the evening.
There are no fees to be paid, but terms and conditions apply.
Gates will open at 5.30pm and entertainment will kick off at 6pm.
Performers and food vendors can submit an expression of interest online via the Katherine Town Council website.
